Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says they are “in it to win it” at the Cricket World Cup in India from October to November. Bavuma, speaking after the schedule for the tournament was released on Tuesday, says the world’s sixth-ranked team are not just there to make the nommer vol, but to compete.

Still in search of a first-ever world crown, the 33-year-old Bavuma, who will play in his maiden 50-over World Cup, says: “The road to success is never linear and we’ve definitely had our ups and downs on the road to qualification, but the important thing is that we have made it and we are in it to win it. #CWC23 is just 💯 days away



The #Proteas campaign gets underway on 7 October 🏏#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/R3LREJ9UP6 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 27, 2023 “I’m looking forward to the showpiece that the tournament is guaranteed to be and hope to lead South Africa to historical achievements.” He adds: “This is going to be an exciting World Cup for everyone involved. With India as hosts, we as players know the kind of fanfare, noise, and festive energy we can expect from fans in and out of the stadiums.

“It’s going to be a carnival of cricket like no other and definitely a World Cup we are looking forward to take part and excelling in.” Coach Rob Walter’s manne play their first match on October 7 against one of the qualifiers, before taking on Australia on October 13. Proteas boss: Rob Walter. This year’s tournament sees 10 teams of which South Africa, Australia, India, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan have already qualified face each other once, with the top four nations advancing to the semifinals.

The remaining two teams will come from the qualifiers currently being played in Zimbabwe. PROTEAS WORLD CUP FIXTURES October

7: Qualifier 2, Delhi 13: Australia, Lucknow 17: Qualifier 1, Dharmshala

21: England, Mumbai 24: Bangladesh, Mumbai 27: Pakistan, Chennai