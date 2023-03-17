Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker called on his span to use their Nedbank Cup feel-good factor to carry them to victory over AmaZulu in Friday’s 7.30pm PSL clash. Having kicked off the week on a high with a 6-3 win at TS Galaxy to book a place in the cup quarterfinals, the Maroons can climb as high as sixth in the league standings with three points at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night.

With returning ace Iqraam Rayners banging in the goals and reported Kaizer Chiefs target Junior Mendieta pulling the strings, Stellies have won four of last five games as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to seven and leapfrog their eighth-placed visitors.

Barker also reckons the stability at the back thanks to blossoming partnership between central defensive duo Olwethu Makhanya and Vusi Sibiya has stopped them leaking sloppy goals. He adds: “The team is also united and galvanised after the tragedy [death of Oshwin Andries] that we had. “So ja, hopefully we can continue this momentum in our next match against AmaZulu.”