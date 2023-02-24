The Scots beat England at Twickenham and then klapped Wales to win their opening two Six Nations matches for the first time since 1996.

Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu says Scotland will have to be better than ever if they are to beat Six Nations defending champions France at Stade France on Sunday at 5pm.

But Tuipulotu warns the French will be a different kettle of fish.

The Australian-born 26-year-old explains: “After the last two games that we've won, we've looked back and realised we actually haven't played to our potential yet. But we do know that going to France we are going to need to play to our full potential to win.”

The tournament will have a full round of games this week, after Wales confirmed they will be playing in the match against England despite a player-strike threatening to cancel the match in Cardiff on Saturday at 6.45pm.