Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis could be in line for a shock return to the national team when the limited overs squads for the series against the West Indies are named on Monday. New coach Rob Walter will name both his T20I and ODI squads today, with the 38-year-old Du Plessis set to make a comeback after Rapport reported on Sunday that he had a meeting with the new mentor.

Du Plessis, 38, who retired from Test cricket in 2021, is still available in limited overs, but last donned the Green and Gold in a T20I against England in December 2020. Faf du Plessis has met with new Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter to discuss a possible return to international cricket. https://t.co/fVJfqutBY5 — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) March 5, 2023 But after starring in the Indian Premier League annually since then, Du Plessis also scored the second-most runs in the recently-completed SA20 where he scored 369 runs at an average of 41. Another change that is expected in the team is that of captain, with Aiden Markram, who finished the SA20 tournament as the Most Valuable Player, set to take over the leadership from Temba Bavuma.