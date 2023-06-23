Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer from treble winners Manchester City.
He will leave City after captaining the club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league crowns.
Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s first recruit when he took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund.
Ilkay Gündogan to Barcelona, here we go! Final approval arrived on club side to register him as new signing, green light from the player. It’s done deal, signed few minutes ago. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵![CDATA[]]>🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023
Gündogan has agreed a two year deal valid until June 2025 with option for further year. pic.twitter.com/Gr467hNBms
He proved to be the man for the big occasion, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped for the Citizens seal several trophies.
Gundogan leaves the club having made more than 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals.
The 32-year-old is not the only treble winner believed to be headed for the exit sign at the Etihad, with playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28, reportedly close to finalising a move to the Saudi Pro League.
City are apparently looking to West Ham’s Declan Rice to come into their midfield, with Gundogan gone. The Hammers have already rejected two offers from Arsenal for their captain and are believed to be waiting on an offer in the region of £120m.
Newcastle, meanwhile, also made a big move on Thursday for AC Milan’s 23-year-old Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, who will cost them a helse £60m.