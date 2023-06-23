He will leave City after captaining the club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league crowns.

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s first recruit when he took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund.

Ilkay Gündogan to Barcelona, here we go! Final approval arrived on club side to register him as new signing, green light from the player. It’s done deal, signed few minutes ago. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵![CDATA[]]>🔴 #FCB



Gündogan has agreed a two year deal valid until June 2025 with option for further year. pic.twitter.com/Gr467hNBms — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

He proved to be the man for the big occasion, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped for the Citizens seal several trophies.

Gundogan leaves the club having made more than 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals.