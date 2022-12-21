The match was over inside two days, after Australia won by six wickets on a pitch that gave batters virtually no chance against fast bowlers.

Cricket Australia was officially wysed on Tuesday that the pitch prepared for the first Test between the hosts and South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane was unsporting.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated pitch “below average” and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

The Gabba pitch has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring process.



Richardson says: “Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. “There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships.

“I found the pitch to be “below average” as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball.”