Springbok outside centre Lukhanyo Am says hy sal nie bang wees om die voorbok te wees nie when they tackle the rest of the world at the World Cup in France later this year. South Africa’s captain Siya Kolisi is currently in a race against time to be fit for the September showcase after undergoing knee surgery recently.

If not battle-fit for France, the Springboks could call on another leader to exit first. Of the current crop, lock Eben Etzebeth is the most experienced international leader after already captaining the Boks 12 times - most recently against Australia in 2019. Nienaber reveals Corsica plans as #Springboks camp in Durban wraps up: “We believe we have a fantastic base to work from” - more here: https://t.co/fIqCiYMC8G 👍#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/baANI899b7 — Springboks (@Springboks) May 19, 2023 No.8 Duane Vermeulen also captained the team twice during that same year, while Pieter-Steph du Toit led a Bok “B team” against Wales in USA in 2018 and flyhalf Handre Pollard exiting first against Wales last year.

Am, a respected leader in the team, is not scared of answering the call should it come and while he says he is just focused on regaining his form after a knee injury, Am tells Rapport: “The opportunity to captain the Boks will be great. Whoever is the captain, there is a lot of experience around him.” Recovering: Bok Siya Kolisi The Boks, meanwhile, ended their Durban camp on Friday. Of what they got wys over the last week, coach Jacques Nienaber says: “This camp was invaluable in getting the coaches and players on the same page in terms of our structures and systems as we prepare for this important season.