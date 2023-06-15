Bafana Bafana are honger to take a bite out of Morocco’s World Cup 2022 semifinalists in Saturday’s 5pm clash at FNB Stadium. Despite already booking their place at next year’s Afcon ahead of the final Group K qualifier, coach Hugo Broos is pleased with the competitive streak amongst his squad as they battle for spots against the Atlas Lions in this weekend’s clash.

With the likes of Caf Champions League winner Percy Tau, Cyprus top-flight champion Mihali Mayambela and US-based Bongokuhle Hlongwane arriving in camp late from their travels, it’s in attack where the competition is most fierce. #COMESHOWYOURLOVE ❤️ for @BafanaBafana 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 vs Morocco 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 in their CAF AFCON qualifier 😉![CDATA[]]>😉



🗓 17 June 2023

🏟FNB

🕝 5pm @CAF_Media@SAFA_net@GautengProvince@CastleLagerSA@LeCoqSportif_SA @SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/MWpPlVE4FT — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 13, 2023 Local aces Monnapule Saleng, Thapelo Maseko and Zakhele Lepasa will all be looking to impress to take on a Moroccan defence featuring captain Romain Saiss, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazrouai and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Talking to Safa media about his players’ new-found competitive edge, 2019 Afcon-winning coach Broos explains: “It’s something we’ve build up in the last two years.”

https://t.co/oC1OxVXmTL — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 14, 2023 “In training, they are really serious. It’s a big difference when you compare it with one year ago. “They are working for their places. They are really competitive and they want to play. And you can see that in training.” Morocco coach Walid Regragui, meanwhile, called on his Hakim Ziyech-led attack to be more ruthless with Afcon on the horizon.