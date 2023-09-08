Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is willing to lose his year-long unbeaten run in order to see what his new players are made of. Heading into Saturday’s 3pm friendly against Namibia at Orlando Stadium, the Belgian has led South Africa on a seven-match run of three draws and four wins - including a 2-1 win over Morocco last time out.

But with 2026 World Cup qualifiers kicking off in November and Afcon 2023 in Ivory Coast starting in January, Broos believes give new faces in his squad a kans to shine now is more important than winning. Get your tickets 🎟 this week and #ComeShowYourLove for Bafana Bafana at Orlando 🏟 @10bet_ZA @CastleLagerSA @SABC_Sport @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/LTWYzF04iA — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 5, 2023 Broos explains to Safa media: “We have a plan to change the team a lot for the next two games because we want to see everyone. “When you change a successful team from the last three games, you can lose some quality.

“That’s why to me winning is not so important. “I’ll be happy if we lose but see positive things, especially from the new players.” The likes of midfielders Grant Margeman, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Sphephelo Sithole and forwards Kobamelo Kodisang and Lebo Mothiba are all looking to impress the coach against the Brave Warriors.

Experiment: Hugo Broos.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu And the boss warns: “Certainly Namibia, a neighbour, will try to give a good performance against us. “It’s a team who wants to win against South Africa. So it will be a good test.” Bafana’s opposition in Tuesday night’s friendly, DR Congo, meanwhile take on Sudan in a crucial Afcon 2023 qualifier in Kinshasa on Saturday (5pm).