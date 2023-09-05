Last week, the Belgian overlooked Mmodi for his 23-man squad for upcoming friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, saying: “Chiefs have to improve… now for a moment there is no player who deserves to be at Bafana Bafana.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been forced into a u-turn after reportedly calling up Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi.

But following injuries to Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane and Volendam midfielder Luke le Roux, Broos has replaced them with Mmodi and Portugal-based midfielder Sphephelo Sithole.

Squad announcement for September friendly matches 🗞⤵️https://t.co/jyLSaQZ8li pic.twitter.com/ECs12isU8j — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 30, 2023

While the newcomers will look to impress ahead of Saturday’s 3pm date with Namibia at the Orlando and the Congolese three days later, Broos is likely to druk op Lyle Foster’s nommer to lead the line.

The Burnley ace is fast becoming a staatmaker for the Clarets, earning praise from teammate Josh Brownhill after scoring in back-to-back Premier League matches for the newly-promoted side.