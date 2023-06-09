Cape Town City ace Mayo wasn’t the only Kapenaar to be overlooked, with Stellenbosch hotshot Iqraam Rayners and City centreback Taariq Fielies also missing the cut.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made waves on Thursday by dropping the PSL’s Golden Boot winner Khanyisa Mayo for next week’s Afcon 2023 qualifier against Morocco.

And Broos reckons they will have a tough time convincing him in the future after the Belgian claimed he has his trusted squad ahead of the clash at FNB Stadium next Saturday.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦Bafana Bafana 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifier against Morocco🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 on Saturday, 17 June 2023. pic.twitter.com/AxQ9flPFAs — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 8, 2023

He says: “We have a team now. It took a long time, but these guys are looking forward to Afcon already. We have to show that in the game against Morocco.”

With both Bafana and the Atlas Lions already qualified for the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire next year ahead of this final game of the qualifying campaign, Broos challenged his team to show how far they have progressed since last June’s 2-1 defeat in Rabat.