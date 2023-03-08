It’s all or nothing for Tottenham in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg against AC Milan on Wednesday night at 10pm.
Following their FA Cup fifth round exit and a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League, Spurs are looking for their first win in three outings.
Trailing the Italian champions 1-0 following Brahim Diaz’s strike at the San Siro, Wednesday night’s hosts will be hoping the return of coach Antonio Conte who is back after undergoing gallbladder surgery can help them overcome their visitors.
To attacker Huen-min Son this is the biggest game of the season. Son says: “It’s the most important game from now until the end of the season. It’s important under the lights.”
He adds: “We don't want the fans to be disappointed. It was painful last week to get out of the FA Cup.
“To be a good season we have to do the best things we can at the moment. We’re still in the Champions League and fighting for the top four. “We have to go for these things otherwise it's going to be poor and very sad.”