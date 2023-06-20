Spain midfielder Rodri is emerging as a surprise contender for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award after helping his country to their first trophy in 11 years on Sunday night. Rodri was named the best player in the Uefa Nations League after his la Furia Roja beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties after their goalless draw after 120 minutes.

Named the Champions League Player of the Season as well, with his club Manchester City winning a treble, fans on social media have been drukking for Rodri to become the first Spanish player since Luis Suarez in 1960 to win the award. Should Rodri be on the Ballon d'Or podium...



Nations League 🏆

Champions League 🏆

Premier League 🏆

FA Cup 🏆



Champions League Player of the Tournament ⭐️

Nations League Player of the Tournament ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4yPFkkg4bZ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 19, 2023 But Rodri is min gespin about individual accolades, saying: “Well of course it would be something massive, but I don’t think much about individual trophies. It depends on what the people think about you. “I just think about the collective, winning trophies as a team with the national team…”