Spain midfielder Rodri is emerging as a surprise contender for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award after helping his country to their first trophy in 11 years on Sunday night.
Rodri was named the best player in the Uefa Nations League after his la Furia Roja beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties after their goalless draw after 120 minutes.
Named the Champions League Player of the Season as well, with his club Manchester City winning a treble, fans on social media have been drukking for Rodri to become the first Spanish player since Luis Suarez in 1960 to win the award.
Should Rodri be on the Ballon d'Or podium...— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 19, 2023
Nations League 🏆
Champions League 🏆
Premier League 🏆
FA Cup 🏆
Champions League Player of the Tournament ⭐️
Nations League Player of the Tournament ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4yPFkkg4bZ
But Rodri is min gespin about individual accolades, saying: “Well of course it would be something massive, but I don’t think much about individual trophies. It depends on what the people think about you.
“I just think about the collective, winning trophies as a team with the national team…”
After guiding Spain to their first trophy since winning Euro Euro 2012, coach Luis de la Fuente says: “These players are used to winning.
“They have won so much coming through the ranks and this can continue, I think this competitive streak is back and we can look forward to winning more…”
As for Rodri, he will do battle with the two early frontrunners for the Ballon d’Or award - World Cup champion and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as well as Man City teammate Erling Haaland, who finished at the top of both the Premier League (36) and Champions League (12) goalscoring charts.