The Stormers kicked off their festive season in style in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night, smashing Scarlets 36-19 at the Cape Town Stadium. Returning to domestic action following the international break, coach John Dobson’s team had to take the field minus a number of their Springboks who were on duty against England at Twickenham.

But with their Heineken Cup campaign kicking off next month, the Stormers’ depth will be tested and for that reason it was important to see what some of the next-in-liners can do at this level. They shone, outscoring their visitors five tries to three - four of them coming in the first half. It's all over at DHL Stadium where the DHL Stormers scored five tries on their way to a 36-19 win against the Scarlets. Catch you in Gqeberha next weekend. #STOvSCA #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/ak8ThKCAMQ — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) November 25, 2022 Forgotten Springbok Herschel Janties got the ball rolling stretching over from close quarters in the 15th minute, before Leolin Zas cut back inside after superb hands by the backline from a turnover ball unleashed him for their second five pointer.

Ernst van Rhyn was the next one to bash over from close quarters as the Stormers made it 19-0 in the 23rd minute. Some slick handling by the visitors coupled by suspect defence saw Scarlets wing Ryan Conbeer run in his first try, before Marcel Theunissen’s chicken-wing pass saw Hacjivah Dayimani sprint through from Scarlets’ 22. The two teams entered the break on 29-7 for the hosts and effectively game over.