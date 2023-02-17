Fresh off a 65-run walloping of New Zealand in their second Group A match after losing to Sri Lank, who faced the Aussies on Thursday, in their opener, South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp is honger to play in front of her home crowd in Gqeberha for the first time when.

The Proteas women’s team will face their toughest opponent to date in the T20 World Cup when they tackle defending champions Australia at St George’s Park on Saturday night at 7pm.

Kapp says: “I’m extremely excited to be playing an international match at St George’s Park for the first time ever. It’s going to be so special because it is going to be in front of my family and home crowd. I know Gqeberha hasn’t been blessed with many, if any, international games in the past 13 or 14 years that I have been playing. I know there are going to be many young girls supporting me and the team who haven’t had the opportunity to watch us play live, that is going to be something very special.”

She adds of facing the Aussies: “It’s an extremely important game for us.”

