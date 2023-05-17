Western Province will call Athlone Stadium their home for the next two Currie Cup matches, with the pitch at Cape Town Stadium being gespaar for the United Rugby Championship final on May 27. A statement released by Province on their website on Tuesday reads: “Western Province will play the next two Currie Cup matches against the Pumas and Lions at Athlone Stadium.

“Kick-off times for the two matches on Friday 19 and Friday 26 May remain the same and all tickets for both games will be just R50 each (unreserved seating). The 🔵⚪️ will be in action at Athlone Stadium against the defending Currie Cup champs on Friday night.



🎟️ Get your tickets for just R50 here https://t.co/fnhemAjkbd — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) May 16, 2023 "Tickets are available exclusively from Ticketpro…" The statement adds: "A decision was taken to move both games in order to prioritise pitch maintenance ahead of the United Rugby Championship Grand Final between the Stormers and Munster on Saturday 27 May."

Of the move WP defence coach Norman Laker says: “It’s a great occasion to go to Athlone, we haven’t played there in the past. We cherish the opportunity to go and play there - especially for the people of Cape Town. It’s great for the Pumas and us to play in that stadium.” Change: Norman Laker He adds of what they expect at the ground: “As far as I know the ground is not too bad, so I think the atmosphere will be good. “It’s something that’s new for us, but we’re looking forward to playing there.”