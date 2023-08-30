Tristan Stubbs will keep wicket in the absence of Quinton de Kock when South Africa host Australia in the first of three T20Is at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday (6pm). De Kock is one of five Proteas regulars rested for the 20-over series and will sit out alongside fellow wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, big-hitter David Miller and fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

In their absence, South Africa are expected to unleash a number of rookies. The big question, however, was who was going to play as the wicketkeeper with either one of Stubbs or uncapped duo Donavan Ferreira and Matthew Breetzke in line to wear the gloves. All set and ready to go for what is sure to be an exciting #SAvAUS #KFCT20Iseries 🏆#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/VN09LKMk22 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 28, 2023 Captain Aiden Markram, though, on Tuesday revealed in his pre-match press conference: “Keeping wicket will be Tristan. He’s been working really hard the last couple of weeks. “Those that know Stubbo well, he’s a guy that will never leave a stone unturned - so he spent hours and hours practising on his keeping. It’s been great to see.” Known as a gevaarlike middle-order batsman, Stubbs also has also turned over his arm for the Proteas in one of his 13 T20Is, making him the ultimate allrounder.

Markram adds: “It adds another element to take forward in his cricketing journey. We’ve seen him do well with the ball and we know what he can do with the bat and now all of a sudden he’s got the gloves, so a real sort of all-dimension player.” Confidence: Aiden Markram.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu. South Africa and Australia play three T20Is followed by five ODIs as they gear up for the 50-over World Cup in India in October. T20 SQUADS