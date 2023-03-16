Literally a week before Western Province flyhalf Kade Wolhuter turned eight years old in June 2009, a 24-year-old Morne Steyn took the field against the British and Irish Lions for his first Springbok cap. Fast forward 14 years and Blue Bulls ace Steyn is playing in his final season, while Western Province rookie Wolhuter is looking to come of age in the blue and white hoops at 21.

And to Wolhuter, it's the stuff of dreams. He says: "He is someone I looked up to as a primary schoolboy and it will be a great privilege to play against him. I will enjoy the opportunity to do so."

Wolhuter enters the match on the ultimate high, being named Man of the Match in WP's 44-28 win over the Golden Lions last week. Steyn and his Bulls, meanwhile, are in a dark place after getting smashed by the Pumas 63-15.



Wolhuter knows all about that "dark" place, having only recently returned from a long spell on the sidelines following knee surgery.

He explains: “It was nine months that I was physically out and wasn’t really prepared in terms of how long it would take to come back. “The physical side was easy, but mentally it took me a bit longer to be ready. It’s now been 22 months post op and finally I’m feeling confident to be a general in the No.10 jersey. The mental side was a big thing…” Asked how he finally crossed the bridge, Wolhuter adds: “For me it was just making peace with my whole situation and stop feeling sorry for myself, and to stop feeling hard done-by. Looking back it’s the best thing that could have happened to me.