Die ding gaan ruk in the Mother City on Saturday night when the Kaapse Stormers host Munster in the final of the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium (6.30pm).
Out to successfully defend the inaugural URC title they won last season, coach John Dobson’s Stormers will be egged on by no fewer than 55 000 fans at their home base.
And they will need the Stormers faithful to come out in full voice as they look to slay the only giant they’ve not yet conquered in Europe, Munster.
Gates open at 15:30 CAT
Beer garden opens at 15:30 CAT
Free MyCiTi bus transfer with your match ticket
Beaten by the Irish visitors in the only two games they played against each other - the latest being a 26-24 defeat innie Kaap last month - captain Steven Kitshoff and his teammates know they have to be at their best in his last game before leaving the franchise for Ulster.
Looking to give their captain a trophy sendoff, the Stormers will have to be ready for a physical onslaught from the likes of Munster lock RG Snyman and captain and flanker Peter O’Mahony.
Dobson knows they’ll need almal, especially their fanbase, to fire.
He says at the end of an uitputtende season: “‘The reward has been there for us as a coaching and management team because of the efforts of these players and their reward was that the DHL Stadium sold out in two hours and twenty six minutes. It showed how much the local supporters want to be at the DHL Stadium on Saturday and how they want to turn that stadium into a sea of blue.
“The support gives me goosebumps, but the players also provide the goosebumps in their dedication and desire to consistently perform for themselves and their support base, which, for me, is unrivalled.”