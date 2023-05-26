Die ding gaan ruk in the Mother City on Saturday night when the Kaapse Stormers host Munster in the final of the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium (6.30pm). Out to successfully defend the inaugural URC title they won last season, coach John Dobson’s Stormers will be egged on by no fewer than 55 000 fans at their home base.

And they will need the Stormers faithful to come out in full voice as they look to slay the only giant they’ve not yet conquered in Europe, Munster. 1️⃣ DAY TO GO!



Key info 👇



🏟 Gates open at 15:30 CAT

🍻 Beer garden opens at 15:30 CAT

🚌 Free MyCiTi bus transfer with your match ticket

⌚️ Kick off 18:30 CAT#EventsInCapeTown | Presented by @CityofCT#UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/j8Ay3IgAMM — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 26, 2023 Beaten by the Irish visitors in the only two games they played against each other - the latest being a 26-24 defeat innie Kaap last month - captain Steven Kitshoff and his teammates know they have to be at their best in his last game before leaving the franchise for Ulster. Looking to give their captain a trophy sendoff, the Stormers will have to be ready for a physical onslaught from the likes of Munster lock RG Snyman and captain and flanker Peter O’Mahony.