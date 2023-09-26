Winger Henry Arundell scored five tries as England tore up the safety-first playbook from their first two matches at the Rugby World Cup in a crushing 71-0 defeat of Chile on Saturday. England, who made 12 changes from the starting lineup against Japan, scored 11 unanswered tries, including the five for 20-year-old winger Arundell, equalling an England record, albeit against the lowest ranked team in the tournament who are playing at their first World Cup.

The changes included captain Owen Farrell returning from suspension but arguably it was another flyhalf, Marcus Smith, starting for the first time at fullback, who stole the limelight, with flashes of the spontaneous touches England have missed in past matches. Unbeaten from our first 3️⃣#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/ONMfnPbeVA — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 25, 2023 The Pool D victory means England have taken a decisive stride towards the quarterfinals. In the pool’s other clash, Argentina claimed their first win as they beat Samoa 19-10 to stay on course for a quarterfinal spot on Friday.