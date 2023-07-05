The team from Heideveld won the Safa CT Regional Third Division to qualify for the playoffs where six teams from the Western Cape Safa Regions battled it out for promotion in Velddrif in the West Coast.

SAFA Cape Town’s Junction Rovers has been promoted to the ABC Motsepe League.

Rovers beat Amabantinti 4-1 and Stellenbosch United 2-0 to finish as Group A winners and sealed automatic qualification to the ABC Motsepe for there 2023/24 campaign.

Western Cape



Congratulations to Junction Rovers for winning promotion to the ABC Motsepe League 👏![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>🏾 pic.twitter.com/KZHN00z7g9 — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) July 1, 2023

They had to face SAFA Eden champions Oriented Birds who were winners of Group B in the final.

The Rygate LFA members lost the match 3-2 however and OB Birds were crowned the overall winners of Western Cape third division as a result.