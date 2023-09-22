Third in their pool and at risk of not getting out of the group stage following their defeat to Fiji last weekend, the Wallabies face a Wales team on top of the standings after having won their first two matches.

It’s do or die for Australia in their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Wales in Lyon on Sunday at 9pm.

Knowing they have to win the match, scrumhalf Tate McDermott says they don’t mind playing against the crowd as well.

Unpopular at the tournament, McDermott says: “What we have seen every game at this World Cup is for some reason teams don’t like us. They [the crowd] are singing the Fijian songs, no doubt they’ll be singing the Wales songs this weekend. “But we are across that, we are embracing that. We don’t mind that at all.”

Feeling for you Max 🤕



Leave your message of support for Max below.#Wallabies #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/XZ3rnI2Rkz — Wallabies (@wallabies) September 20, 2023

The Wallabies also lost teen fullback Max Jorgensen to a leg injury in training this week, ruling the 19-year-old out of the rest of the tournament.