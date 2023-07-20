Chelsea are considering a shock move for Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire, according to reports in the UK media. With the Blues hit by the news that centreback Wesley Fofana could miss next season due to surgery on a ruptured ACL, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to Maguire, who was stripped of the Red Devils captaincy on Sunday.

And that could prove to be the end of the 30-year-old defender’s United career after making just eight Premier League stars for Erik ten Hag last season. Harry Maguire will no longer be a Manchester United captain. pic.twitter.com/f94AJZMHsm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 16, 2023 But with the Old Trafford club looking for £50m for a player they clearly don’t value, with Jonny Evans arriving on a short-deal loan, they are finding it tough to ship Maguire, with West Ham, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur all linked. New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu is desperate for defensive cover and has reportedly launched moves for Bayer Leverkusen centreback Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky van der Ven.

Newcastle will have to sell to make new signings and stay on the right side of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Let go: Allan Saint-Maximin. Picture credit: Eil Hall Coach Eddie Howe is set to let French winger Allan Saint-Maximin go to Saudi giants Al-Ahli in order to bring in Leicester’s £35m-rated England flyer Harvey Barnes On Saint-Maximin, Howe says: “He’s in early discussions over a potential move away.