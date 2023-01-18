South Africa’s Lloyd Harris will be honger to book his place in the Australian Open’s third round when he faces Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday.
Harris stunned 17th seed Italian Lorenzo Mussetti in the tournament’s first round on Monday and will be looking to make the third round of the tournament for only the second time in his career, after doing so in 2021.
The 25-year-old is one of a number of hopefuls in action today, with defending champions Rafael Nadal also taking on USA’s MacKenzie McDonald in his second-round clash.
Australian Open Order of Play - Wednesday 18 January.#AusOpen #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/ZD04kPpBs4— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2023
Nadal’s biggest rival Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, won his first-round match yesterday when he beat Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
In the day’s other action, 35-year-old Briton Andy Murray stunned 13th seed Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 and 7-6.
Alexander Zverev, 12th seed, battled through past Juan Pablo Varillas 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 and 6-4.
Second seed Casper Ruud beat Tomas Macac 6-3, 7-6, 6-7 ,with eighth seed Taylor Fritz klapping Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2, 4-6 and 7-5.