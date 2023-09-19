Handre Pollard joined the Springbok camp in Paris on Monday, but he will not be involved in the mouthwatering clash against Ireland this weekend. According to the Springboks’ director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, Pollard will only face Ireland in the Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Saturday in case of an emergency.

Erasmus explains: "Handre has joined us, but he won't come in immediately unless we have injuries. Pollard has joined the #Springboks in Paris as Etzebeth was given the green light to face Ireland "He only returned to playing [from a calf injury] last Friday, and we must first get him up to speed with the training sessions and then we'll get him back in the mix." Cautious: Rassie Erasmus. Picture credit: David Winter. While Pollard is still getting back on track, there was a big boost for the Boks with lock Eben Etzebeth, who missed the win over Romania with a knee injury, declared fit to face the world's top-ranked team.