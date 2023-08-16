The Hammers agreed a fee for the 30-year-old former United captain last week.

West Ham United got so dik of waiting to close the £30m transfer of Harry Maguire from Manchester United that the deal is now reportedly off.

But it’s believed that Maguire wanted United to pay him £7m to leave the club because he would have gotten a pay rise this season after helping the club qualify for the Champions League last season and because he would also take a pay cut if he joined West Ham.

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham now OFF 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴⛔️ #MUFC



“Harry respects West Ham — but there was never an agreement on personal terms”, sources close to Maguire say.



“Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play”. pic.twitter.com/Qxjeunw7Xz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

Other reports suggest the transfer delay is because United wanted to secure a replacement first.

An unused substitute in United’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday night, Maguire was told by coach Erik ten Hag to fight for a place in the side.