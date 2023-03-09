Fighting to reach the quarterfinals of the third-tier Uefa competition, the 28-year-old 2020 Euro winner with Italy has already tasted continental club glory, winning the Champions League, Europa League and the Uefa Super Cup with Chelsea.

West Ham fullback Emerson is dreaming of a full house of European titles ahead of Thursday Europa Conference League trip to AEK Larnaca.

Ahead of the last-16 first leg in Cyprus, he says of the prospect of becoming the first man to achieve that amazing feat, he tells the Hammers website: “It’d be a privilege.

“I’m already privileged to have won those trophies, but when you set something as a goal, you then start making plans.

“And right now, in the Conference League, we’re in the Round of 16, so it’s not a distant goal any more, or unrealistic [for us to think of the final].