West Ham fullback Emerson is dreaming of a full house of European titles ahead of Thursday Europa Conference League trip to AEK Larnaca.
Fighting to reach the quarterfinals of the third-tier Uefa competition, the 28-year-old 2020 Euro winner with Italy has already tasted continental club glory, winning the Champions League, Europa League and the Uefa Super Cup with Chelsea.
Ahead of the last-16 first leg in Cyprus, he says of the prospect of becoming the first man to achieve that amazing feat, he tells the Hammers website: “It’d be a privilege.
Matchday in the Mediterranean 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇾— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 9, 2023
COME ON YOU IRONS! 👊#UECL pic.twitter.com/Hxp2AK0ZcF
“I’m already privileged to have won those trophies, but when you set something as a goal, you then start making plans.
“And right now, in the Conference League, we’re in the Round of 16, so it’s not a distant goal any more, or unrealistic [for us to think of the final].
“I know what such a significant trophy would mean to the club.”