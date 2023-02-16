Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton says no one will tell him to hou his bek, with Formula One’s governing body clamping down on drivers making ‘political’ statements. The most successful driver in the sport’s history has used his platform to highlight racial injustice, promote diversity and address a range of issues from the environment to human rights.

The governing FIA updated its International Sporting Code last December requiring prior written permission to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments” at races. Lewis Hamilton won't stay silent despite the FIA's new rules 💯 pic.twitter.com/R0XGjpPO8P — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2023 FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, an Emirati who has since said he will stand back from day-to-day affairs in Formula One, says he did not want to provide “a platform for private personal agenda”. And Hamilton says: “It doesn’t surprise me, but nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I'm passionate about and issues that there are.

“I feel the sport does have a responsibility still always to speak out on things, to create awareness on important topics, particularly as we're travelling to all these different places. “So nothing changes really.” Asked whether he would be prepared to take a penalty, Hamilton adds: “It would be silly to say that I would want to get penalty points for speaking out on things.