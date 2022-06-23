Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani has been living it up since their United Rugby Championship final win over the Bulls, and he’s showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. It’s a seven-day journey, after all! The exciting flanker has been going at it since his team’s 18-13 victory over their fierce rivals on Saturday night, and has shared a series of snaps and videos showing off his celebrations since their historic victory at the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hacjivah Chukwunoso Dayimani (@itzhim_hacjivah) On Monday, the 25-year-old took to Twitter, saying: ‘The last time I drank water was halftime on Saturday.' Last time I drank water was half time on Saturday. — Aliko Dangote (@Hacjivah) June 20, 2022 Photos of him still kitted out in his matchday gear with sneakers and his URC medal around his neck and a video of him drinking a glass of bubbly while taking shower have also been doing the rounds. The man himself tweeted a photo of him having a beer with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis at a bar in Cape Town on Tuesday. He captioned the photo:

Geordin said on Hacjivah's Instagram: "Hey guys, celebrating this awesome victory, cheers Stormers. The video is captioned: "The Mayor of Cape Town joining me on my seven day journey". Day 4

We keep going!!

Send me your number plate numbers I will get rid of you fines while I’m still at it💥 pic.twitter.com/rDdojr8cPC — Aliko Dangote (@Hacjivah) June 21, 2022 In another post, Dayimani said that he had an exam on Tuesday, and after that, the kit was coming back on. On Wednesday, the skillful loosie gave the bar scene a skip and opted for a shisa nyama. He shared a photo of himself with a beer and Stormers flag in hand. ‘Day 5 with my flag and @hibacci shoes’, the image read.