Manchester City are sweating big time on the fitness of goal machine Erling Haaland ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight Premier League clash with Liverpool. With holders City trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points, albeit with a game in hand, Haaland’s dad Alfe-Inge says the 42-goal ace is “touch and go” to face the Reds after missing the international duty for Norway with a groin injury.

The 22-year-old Norway star spent the international break receiving treatment in Spain before returning to City on Tuesday. Hungrier than ever! 🍽️ 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/pmwRnC2hTC — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) March 19, 2023 Speaking at the weekend, Haaland senior says: “You can’t just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight. ' “It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days.”