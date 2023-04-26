Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his manne must play the perfect game to beat Manchester City in Wednesday night’s Premier League title showdown. With the league leaders stuttering to three straight draws in as many games, they must haal uit en wys or Erling Haaland and span can cut their lead to two points with two games in hand.

Of his meeting with former boss Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing team, Arteta says: Yeah, it's going to be a tough night and challenge but the opportunity is incredible for us. We knew from the beginning, if you want to win a Premier League… you have to go away from home and win.



Time to take on Arsenal at the Etihad! 👊#ManCity pic.twitter.com/JVPIARXpCb — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023 Now you have to go to City and you have to beat them. If you want to be champions you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that. He adds of the threat of 32-goal striker Haaland: “When you look at the numbers there’s no comparison with anyone else.

Up for it: Mikel Arteta "With him they have the capacity to play in different ways, when you play really far from your goal they have the capacity to exploit open spaces." City coach Guardiola knows Arsenal are there for the taking, despite former aces Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko in the Gunners ranks.