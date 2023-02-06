Arsenal had their Premier League title charge halted at relegation battlers Everton on Saturday, after they were stunned 1-0. Looking to go eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of holders Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham last night, the Gunners looked flat as the Toffees came out fighting for new boss Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

And they had no way back after James Tarkowski headed a corner home just after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta brought on deadline-day signing Jorginho to replace Thomas Partey in midfield. the perfect link-up 🔗![CDATA[]]>😏 pic.twitter.com/3Mvs8Rh9P3 — Everton (@Everton) February 4, 2023 Despite the setback, Arteta says his span will come back stronger, explaining: “This journey is going to be difficult and challenging, and there’s going to be bigger stones [to overcome]...” Meanwhile, Everton are out of the relegation zone after ending their 11-match winless run.