Needing a win in last season’s trip to the home of their bitter rivals to seal Champions League qualification in the third-last game of the campaign last May, the Gunners folded 3-0 and were pipped to the post by Spurs.

Returning Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has an appeltjie to skil in Sunday’s Premier League north London derby at Tottenham.

But with Mikel Arteta’s manne leading the league by five points and 11 points clear of Spurs, on whom they have a game in hand. Smith Rowe is out to banish those ghosts.

Approaching the halfway mark in the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/NVLVswTPyf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 6, 2023

On using that defeat to drive the title hopefuls, the 22-year-old says: “We will use the energy, how we felt last year and use it going into the game.”

Back from four months out following groin surgery, the attacking ace is jukking to make a contribution.