Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told his Premier League leaders that their opportunity to win the title is a gift they must take. Having choked up four points after letting slip of 2-0 leads in their last two games, the Gunners must get back to winning ways against bottom club Southampton on Friday at 9pm to stretch their lead over second-placed Manchester City to seven points.

With a trip to the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday for a potential title decider, with having two games in hand after that, any slip-up could mean it’s overs-skedovers for Arsenal. This time tomorrow 👊 pic.twitter.com/VXrz5MUYmW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2023 Arteta says: “Every game is an opportunity. We’ve been given a gift. We have to take it.” Asked if he is confident his manne have the ballas of steel needed to hold off City, he adds: “Very confident.

“Twists and turns are part of everything that you do, especially in football. It’s not always going to be a linear progression. “You have to know that and you have to be prepared for that.” The Gunners boss though says they will not get ahead ahead of themselves with City on the horizon.