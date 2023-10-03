On the road this season, the Gunners have won all four of their games across all competitions - and have done so without conceding a single goal.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has challenged his span to take their away form into Europe ahead of Tuesday 9pm Champions League trip to Lens.

Looking to build on their two-point lead in Champions League Group B after beating PSV 4-0 in the first round, Arteta says: “It’s going to be a really tough match away from home on Tuesday to try to win it and [Manchester] City [in the league] will be the next step.

“Keeping clean sheets for us is going to be crucial and away from home is probably even bigger and the challenge is now can we take that into the Emirates as well and be consistent.”

Challenge: Mikel Arteta

Lens boss Franck Haise knows home advantage will means niks if they don’t take on the Gunners.