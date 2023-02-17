His troops were knocked off top spot by holders Manchester City in an error-strewn 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta glo vas that his Gunners can still win the Premier League and they need to go out and show it against Aston Villa on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Trailing City by goal difference, but with a game in hand, Arteta reckons he saw enough from his manne to convince him that they can deny the champions.

Heads up and onto the next. pic.twitter.com/uejk9vwUH0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 15, 2023

Asked by the BBC if he still saw kans to go all the way, he says: “I have more belief than I had before the game.”

With a showdown against former Arsenal boss Unai Emery next, captain Martin Odegaard says they will have to be more ruthless as they get ready to face ex-goalie Emiliano Martinez after three league games without a win.