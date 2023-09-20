Arsenal star Declan Rice is gunning for glory ahead of Wednesday’s 9pm Champions League Group B opener against PSV.
The Gunners return to Champions League action on Wednesday night for the first time in six years.
The club’s last appearance in Europe’s elite club competition came in March 2017 when they were beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the last 16.
But Champions League debutant Rice already has his eye on a maiden title for the losing 2006 finalists.
Fresh from winning the Europa Conference League with West Ham, £105m new arrival Rice says: “I’ve said for many years now that I’ve wanted to play in the Champions League.
“I’ve wanted to push myself at the biggest level. This opportunity at Arsenal has arisen.
“I want to be as successful as I can with Arsenal, make as many Champions League appearances as possible and hopefully one day get my hands on that trophy.”
WEDNESDAY’S OTHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Galatasaray v Copenhagen, Real Madrid v Union Berlin (both 6.45pm), Bayern Munich v Manchester United, Benfica v RB Salzburg, Sporting Braga v Napoli, Real Sociedad v Inter, Sevilla v Lens (all 9pm)