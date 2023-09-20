The Gunners return to Champions League action on Wednesday night for the first time in six years.

Arsenal star Declan Rice is gunning for glory ahead of Wednesday’s 9pm Champions League Group B opener against PSV.

The club’s last appearance in Europe’s elite club competition came in March 2017 when they were beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the last 16.

But Champions League debutant Rice already has his eye on a maiden title for the losing 2006 finalists.

Fresh from winning the Europa Conference League with West Ham, £105m new arrival Rice says: “I’ve said for many years now that I’ve wanted to play in the Champions League.