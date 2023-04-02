Two tries in quick succession after the break turned things around for the men from Kimberley as they completed a fifth straight win over Province in the Currie Cup.

A spirited Griquas performance in the second half was enough for a comeback bonus point win of 32-13 over Western Province on Saturday night in Cape Town.

A spirited performance by the Cape side in the first half, where they scored a converted try with two penalty goals and conceded no points, was not enough in the end for a third win in the competition.

TRUE TO FORM



Griquas registered their second win of the competition thanks to the victory but both teams struggled to put up a good display after the first match of the doubleheader in the DHL Stadium produced some excellent tries.

The Stormers trumped Harlequins 32-28 in the Champions Cup "curtain-raiser" but the Currie Cup game didn't come close to matching the intensity of it.