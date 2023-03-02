The Paarliet, 26, returns home in a World Cup year where places are up for grabs in the Springbok squad and up against fellow Bok Jantjies, there is no doubt he’d like nothing more than to shine.

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams is honger to face Herschel Jantjies this Saturday in front of his family and friends at Cape Town Stadium.

Williams tells the Sharks website: “I’m really excited to go down to Cape Town, to see my family and play in front of them, and to express myself.”

Williams is not always a starter for the Sharks, battling with another Bok Jaden Hendrikse.

Of their “rivalry”, he says: “Jaden’s a very close friend of mine and that rivalry brings out the best in both of us. Having to compete every week makes for good, healthy competition and we push each other all the time.”