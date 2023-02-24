Chelsea manager Graham Potter reportedly held an emergency meeting this week to stop the rot ahead of Sunday’s 3.30pm Premier League London derby against Tottenham.
With calls for his head from fans after just two wins in their 14 matches, Potter is desperate for victory at Spurs’ home ground to get the club’s supporters onside.
Hoping for a first away win since October, the 10th-placed Blues have been boosted by the return to fitness of Reece James, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk, while N’Golo Kante has return to training after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-2 August draw at Stamford Bridge.
Another instalment of #TotChe coming soon! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Zifwypo7SR— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 23, 2023
WEEKEND’S OTHER PREM FIXTURES
Friday: Fulham v Wolves (10pm).
Saturday: Everton v Aston Villa, Leicester v Arsenal, West Ham v Forest, Leeds v Southampton (all 5pm), Bournemouth v Man City (7.30pm), Crystal Palace v Liverpool (9.45pm).