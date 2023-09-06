Manchester United have been dragged into nog ’n domestic abuse case - this time by winger Antony.
Last month, United confirmed that Mason Greenwood would never play for the club again following his case of attempted rape, showing him the door last week as he joined Spanish club Getafe on loan.
And just days afterwards, Brazil confirmed that they have dropped Antony for their upcoming World Cup qualifying games following allegations of assault made against him by ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin with Sao Paulo and Manchester police.
🚨 Manchester United are under pressure to drop Antony after Brazil withdrew the footballer from their squad following serious allegations of physical assault and the claim that the player threatened to kill his ex-partner and attacked her with a glass.— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 5, 2023
The Brazilian FA, the CBF, said in a statement on Monday that Antony’s omission was to “preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazil team and the CBF”.
Cavallin, a DJ and an influencer, has accused the £85m star of pushing her out of a speeding car last June and of a January attack which left her with a dislodged breast implant and cut on the head.
Replying to the allegations, Antony wrote on Instagram: “I can calmly affirm that the accusations are false, and that evidence already produced and that will be produced will show that I am innocent.”
He adds: “I never practiced physical aggression.
“I am confident that the ongoing police investigations will prove the truth.”
Meanwhile, Brazil called up Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus to replace Antony in the squad for the games against Bolivia on September 8 and Peru on September 12.