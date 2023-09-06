Last month, United confirmed that Mason Greenwood would never play for the club again following his case of attempted rape, showing him the door last week as he joined Spanish club Getafe on loan.

Manchester United have been dragged into nog ’n domestic abuse case - this time by winger Antony.

And just days afterwards, Brazil confirmed that they have dropped Antony for their upcoming World Cup qualifying games following allegations of assault made against him by ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin with Sao Paulo and Manchester police.

🚨 Manchester United are under pressure to drop Antony after Brazil withdrew the footballer from their squad following serious allegations of physical assault and the claim that the player threatened to kill his ex-partner and attacked her with a glass.



(Source: @guardian) pic.twitter.com/abJYrsPoq5 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 5, 2023

The Brazilian FA, the CBF, said in a statement on Monday that Antony’s omission was to “preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazil team and the CBF”.

Cavallin, a DJ and an influencer, has accused the £85m star of pushing her out of a speeding car last June and of a January attack which left her with a dislodged breast implant and cut on the head.