Manchester United rightback Diogo Dalot knows he and his teammates must return to winning ways on Wednesday night if they are to grab a top-four Premier League finish. Without a victory in their last three league games, the Red Devils are fifth in standings - level on 50 points with Newcastle and Tottenham in third and fourth above them.

Hosting a Brentford side who humiliated them 4-0 earlier this season on Wednesday at 9pm, Dalot warned they have to stiek uit now after just one shot in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at rivals Newcastle to reignite their season. 🌟 Old Trafford under the lights.



Let's respond, Reds 👊#MUFC || #MUNBRE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 5, 2023 The Portugal ace says of the race for fourth: “We knew that it was going to be a battle but we have to focus on ourselves. “We know it’s all about us. If we control games, if we play like we have the ability to play I think we can win every game. This is our aim.

✅ Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle

❌ Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United



Spurs are in action against Everton tonight and can go third with a win. pic.twitter.com/8IkbcLynFV — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 3, 2023 “I think this is the consistency that we have to show on the pitch every single game and on Wednesday we have to show a reaction.” Big test: Thomas Frank Brentford boss Thomas Frank is expects a tough test at Old Trafford for his seventh-placed Bees, who have lost just once in their 16 league games. The Dane explains: “We are potentially going into the most difficult game of the season, with everything taken into consideration.