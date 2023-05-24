The Stormers and Western Province are holding thumbs that utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gets the all-clear to play with a fractured hand this weekend. The 21-year-old suffered a fracture in his hand during Western Province’s 22-14 Currie Cup win over defending champions the Pumas last weekend and it was initially feared that he would miss this weekend’s action.

If not, he would definitely have played for WP in their pursuit of a Currie Cup top four place against the Lions at Athlone Stadium on Friday. And despite being all but being ruled out, Stormers and WP assistant coach Labeeb Levy on Tuesday revealed that the player could still take the field with a protective brace on his hand.

There’s no shortage of important matches this weekend as the playoff creep closer🔥#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/zG5NJjTWnP — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) May 23, 2023 Levy explains: “His hand is injured, [but] they are just waiting to see if it’s possible to play with the injury. They’re giving him as much time as possible to see if there is a splint or some form of gadget that he can wear on his hand that will allow him to play.” Asked if he could confirm a break to the player’s hand, Levy says: “He’s got some form of break in it…” Hopeful: WP coach Labeeb Levy While the Stormers will be looking to beat Munster for the first time in the United Rugby Championship, having lost to the Irishmen twice before, in order to successfully defend the crown they won against the Bulls at the same venue last year, Province are out to cement fourth place on the Currie Cup log.