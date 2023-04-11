Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler admits he has a job on his hands to lift his players after Sunday’s 2-2 PSL draw with AmaZulu. City carved open the visitors at Cape Town Stadium at will, racing into a two-goal lead inside 31 minutes thanks to strikes by Khanyisa Mayo and Darwin Gonzalez.

After missing a couple of more chances to extend their lead, midfielder Thabo Nodada was dismissed for a second yellow card after 67 minutes and the game turned on its head. FULL TIME | A last minute goal sees City drop two points.



💙 2-2 🟢 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/eqUOL4Zykr — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 9, 2023 Darren Keet saved a penalty, but Bongani Ntuli pulled on back before Augustine Kwem headed a last-gasp equaliser. With his fifth-placed team now cut six points adrift from the top four, Tinkler told reports: “This outcome is way, way worse than if we were easily beaten.