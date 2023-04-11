Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler admits he has a job on his hands to lift his players after Sunday’s 2-2 PSL draw with AmaZulu.
City carved open the visitors at Cape Town Stadium at will, racing into a two-goal lead inside 31 minutes thanks to strikes by Khanyisa Mayo and Darwin Gonzalez.
After missing a couple of more chances to extend their lead, midfielder Thabo Nodada was dismissed for a second yellow card after 67 minutes and the game turned on its head.
FULL TIME | A last minute goal sees City drop two points.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 9, 2023
💙 2-2 🟢 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/eqUOL4Zykr
Darren Keet saved a penalty, but Bongani Ntuli pulled on back before Augustine Kwem headed a last-gasp equaliser.
With his fifth-placed team now cut six points adrift from the top four, Tinkler told reports: “This outcome is way, way worse than if we were easily beaten.
“I feel for the players because they worked their socks off, they applied the strategy exactly as planned.
“I feel like I lost this game and I think they feel the same way.”
Wins for SuperSport and Pirates mean they pull away from Chiefs as the race for the second CAF Champions League spot intensifies 📈— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 10, 2023
Weekend PSL results: Royal AM 3 Stellenbosch 1, Swallows 0 Sundowns 0, Chiefs 1 Gallants 1, Chippa 0 Pirates 2, Sekhukhune 1 Maritzburg 0, Richards Bay 0 Golden Arrows 1, SuperSport 2 TS Galaxy 0.