Germany is banking on fellow Europeans Spain to do them a moerse favour in their World Cup match against Japan in Qatar. They need the Spaniards to do what they couldn’t do - down Japan.

Currently fourth in Group E, the Germans face third-placed Costa Rica at the same time (9pm) as Spain and Japan lock horns. 🚨 SUMMARY OF "GROUP E" IN A NUTSHELL 🥵



But What if i told you that Both Germany & Spain could go back home together at The End of Matchday 3 🤯



If Spain Lose Against Japan & Germany Lose Against Costa Rica...



Both Spain & Germany will be Knocked out of The FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FA5aubcDnU — Troll Football (@UKTrollFootball) November 28, 2022 Trailing Japan and Costa Rica by two points and log leaders Spain by three, the Germans will leapfrog their opponents with a win and then hope Spain don’t crash to Japan. In the event of a draw between Spain and Japan, the Spanish will go through with Germany then needing to win by two goals to join them in the last 16.

Veteran forward Thomas Muller is convinced that they can do what is expected of them at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. He says: “In the end, we all know what we have to do and have to show that we can also perform on the pitch. “We all know pressure situations and can deal with them. We just need a few moments of magic. Lots of games are on a knife edge.”

Japan know they have to bring their A-game again if they want to topple Spain. Following their 2-1 win over Germany, the Japanese dropped their game to lose 1-0 to Costa Rica. Warning: Hajime Moriyasu And coach Hajime Moriyasu warns they have to pitch up again, saying: “Beating Germany doesn’t mean we can beat Spain.