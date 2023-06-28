With one year left on his current deal, Spurs, who want no less than £100m for the 29-year-old, were expected to reject the bid last night.

Bungesliga giants Bayern Munich offered Tottenham Hotspur £60 million for the services of striker Harry Kane on Tuesday.

While new coach Ange Postecoglou will battle to keep hold of his star man, Spurs reportedly made metres in their pursuit of relegated Leicester ace James Maddison.

Looking to get the deal done for £40m, it is understood that the Foxes want £60m for the 26-year-old playmaker.

FC Bayern have submitted an official bid for Harry Kane. Fixed fee close to €70m plus add-ons, not enough to convince Tottenham. It was rejected 🚨⚪️🔴 #FCBayern



Official proposal was sent today, as first called by @David_Ornstein.



Spurs won’t accept that kind of fee for Kane. pic.twitter.com/QN2yZ9SKVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Elsewhere, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, reportedly had his medical at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Tuesday.