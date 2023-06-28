Bungesliga giants Bayern Munich offered Tottenham Hotspur £60 million for the services of striker Harry Kane on Tuesday.
With one year left on his current deal, Spurs, who want no less than £100m for the 29-year-old, were expected to reject the bid last night.
While new coach Ange Postecoglou will battle to keep hold of his star man, Spurs reportedly made metres in their pursuit of relegated Leicester ace James Maddison.
Looking to get the deal done for £40m, it is understood that the Foxes want £60m for the 26-year-old playmaker.
FC Bayern have submitted an official bid for Harry Kane. Fixed fee close to €70m plus add-ons, not enough to convince Tottenham. It was rejected.
Official proposal was sent today.
Spurs won't accept that kind of fee for Kane.
Elsewhere, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, reportedly had his medical at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old played 107 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, klapping 14 goals after joining them from Ajax in 2020.
Blues brasse, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), are also on the move.
Staying in London, and Arsenal are in a hewige stryd with Manchester City for the signature of West Ham captain Declan Rice.
The Gunners had two bids rejected, with City seeing their first offer of £90m turned down on Tuesday. The Hammers reportedly want niks less than £100m.
Arsenal have also gone in with a second bid of £41.5m for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber after having their initial bid rejected .