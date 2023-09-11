Ford, in the team for suspended captain Owen Farrell, equalled the England record of three drop-goals in a World Cup game set 20 years ago by Jonny Wilkinson and gave a masterclass in kicking off the tee.

Flyhalf George Ford kicked all the points to lead 14-man England to a brave 27-10 victory over Argentina in their Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture in Marseille on Saturday.

Such a comprehensive victory had looked unlikely when England lost flanker Tom Curry, playing his first game since May, three minutes into the game as he was given a yellow card, upgraded to a red on bunker review, following a dangerous tackle on Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia.

Still England soldiered on to lead 12-3 at the break, with the Argies scoring the first and only try of the match via looseforward Rodrigo Bruni late on.

Of his heroics, Ford says: “The drop-goals are always planned, it is a great weapon for us. The boys up front were incredible to get us into that field position.”