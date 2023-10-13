It is cricket’s fiercest rivalry, watched by millions, sparking raucous celebrations in victory and wild accusations in defeat, but when India and Pakistan clash at the World Cup, there has been only one winner. India have defeated Pakistan seven times out of seven at the tournament since they first met in Sydney in 1992, a run that Babar Azam’s side will hope to end in the clash of the weekend in Ahmedabad at 10.30am on Saturday.

Is it luck? Have India benefited from winning five of the seven tosses? South Africa leads the way after the opening two rounds of matches 🔝#CWC23 stats 👉 https://t.co/0lCeovlpeM pic.twitter.com/L03sON1X3e — ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2023 Are Pakistan more susceptible to pressure? Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has his thoughts, telling AFP: “We played seven games and our neighbouring country reminds us every second day about the 7-0.

“Frankly speaking, I can’t single out one reason for the losing streak.” At a loss: Wasim Akram Fellow Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq, who ended up on the losing side for Pakistan on four occasions, adds: “Maybe India handled the pressure better than us on the day of the match and winning most of the tosses also gave them an advantage.” Heading into Saturday’s clash, both teams have won their first two matches of the tournament.