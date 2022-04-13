Gatvol Manchester United fans are planning a protest against their owners, the Glazers, at Old Trafford ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Norwich.

A supporter group called The 1958 will march and stand outside the stadium for 17 minutes - to make each year under the Americans - after Cristiano Ronaldo and span hit a new low in a disappointing season with a swak 1-0 loss to Everton last Saturday

In plans posted on social media, they say: “Nothing will change unless the head of the snake is removed. It’s rotten and starts from the top down like any business.

“The club’s a mess so we need to act and raise awareness again.”

The club looks set to lose record-signing Paul Pogba at the end of the season when his contract expires and is reportedly in talks with Paris St Germain, who are also targeting Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

