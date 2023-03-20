Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is not liking cricket at the moment, he is loving it and it shows in his performances. Bavuma was in breathtaking form in the second ODI against the West Indies at Buffalo Park on Friday, despite South Africa losing the match by 48 runs.

With the first ODI raining out, the Windies now take an unassailable 1-0 into the third and final ODI in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. 🚨 RESULT | WEST INDIES WIN BY 48 RUNS



Despite a brilliant 144 off 118 balls by captain Temba Bavuma, wickets at regular intervals stifled the chase as the West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the Betway ODI series #SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/SKVoEXiWW7 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 18, 2023 The form of captain Bavuma, however, overshadowed the disappointment of losing the match in East London. 1⃣7⃣2⃣ - career-best Test score

1⃣4⃣4⃣ - career-best ODI score



Temba Bavuma is on 🔥#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/UGdDw10S2L — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 19, 2023 Set a target of 336 in their 50 overs after Shai Hope blasted 128* off 115 balls to steer the Windies to 335/8, Bavuma followed up his career-best Test score of 172 against the Windies earlier this month with another career high - 144 off just 118 balls.

Unfortunately for the skipper he didn’t get the support he deserved from his teammates, as SA were bowled out for 287 runs. Centurion: Shai Hope Still, his form after initially being snubbed in the SA20 tournament amidst a bad patch, is the talk of the town. His secret under new Test coach Skukri Conrad and white-ball leader Rob Walter?