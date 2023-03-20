Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is not liking cricket at the moment, he is loving it and it shows in his performances.
Bavuma was in breathtaking form in the second ODI against the West Indies at Buffalo Park on Friday, despite South Africa losing the match by 48 runs.
With the first ODI raining out, the Windies now take an unassailable 1-0 into the third and final ODI in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
🚨 RESULT | WEST INDIES WIN BY 48 RUNS— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 18, 2023
Despite a brilliant 144 off 118 balls by captain Temba Bavuma, wickets at regular intervals stifled the chase as the West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the Betway ODI series #SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/SKVoEXiWW7
The form of captain Bavuma, however, overshadowed the disappointment of losing the match in East London.
1⃣7⃣2⃣ - career-best Test score— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 19, 2023
1⃣4⃣4⃣ - career-best ODI score
Temba Bavuma is on 🔥#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/UGdDw10S2L
Set a target of 336 in their 50 overs after Shai Hope blasted 128* off 115 balls to steer the Windies to 335/8, Bavuma followed up his career-best Test score of 172 against the Windies earlier this month with another career high - 144 off just 118 balls.
Unfortunately for the skipper he didn’t get the support he deserved from his teammates, as SA were bowled out for 287 runs.
Still, his form after initially being snubbed in the SA20 tournament amidst a bad patch, is the talk of the town.
His secret under new Test coach Skukri Conrad and white-ball leader Rob Walter?
Bavuma answers: “It’s hard for me to say, I think I’m obviously enjoying my cricket. My mind is a lot more clearer as to what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it.
“I’ just feeding off the confidence that I’m getting from the players and the new coaches. I think I’m just enjoying my cricket to be honest.”
The Proteas will be hoping their captain can enjoy his cricket again at Senwes Park against Hope and his teammates to guide them to a series-levelling win before the start of the three-match T20I series.